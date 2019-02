You’ve probably heard the word “clutch” before, but did you know it has a different meaning in baseball?

Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz often is called “Mr. Clutch” for his performance at the plate when it matters most. Find out what “clutch” means in baseball, and why it’s applied to Big Papi, in the video above from this week’s episode of “NESN Clubhouse.”

